4 residents, 2 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Eastern Shore Rehabilitation and Health Center

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four residents and two employees at the Eastern Shore Rehabilitation and Health Center in Daphne have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Executive Director Tommy Herndon.

The statement goes on to say the residents are asymptomatic and doing well, and the two employees are currently not working at the facility as they recover.

Additionally, two other healthcare workers who work at the facility on occasion have tested positive for COVID-19 as well. “Neither of those individuals has been in the faciity in the last 10-14 days,” Herndon wrote in the statement.

Herndon states the facility immediately notified the Baldwin County Health Department, the Alabama Department of Public Health, as well as staff members and family of residents.

“Eastern Shore has established a quarantine area and a dedicated team of caregivers for our COVID-19 positive and/or symptomatic residents,” the statement reads. “Residents and employees are screened daily for signs and symptoms of the virus…. We have been and will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Baldwin County Health Department.”

