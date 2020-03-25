386 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health said there are now 386 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 25.

Mobile County has 10 cases, Baldwin County has 4 cases and Washington has one case.

