386 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health said there are now 386 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 25.
Mobile County has 10 cases, Baldwin County has 4 cases and Washington has one case.
For a full list of cases by county, click here.
