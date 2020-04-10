30 inmates, 6 employees now positive for COVID-19 at Milton prison

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — This week the number of COVID-19 cases at Blackwater River Correctional Facility has soared among the inmate population.
There are 30 inmates who’ve tested positive at the prison which is up from four on Monday, according to the Florida Dept. of Corrections. There are six employees with COVID-19 which is up from five.
