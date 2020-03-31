3 Mobile firefighters, one police officer test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Public Safety Director James Barber said Tuesday that three Mobile firefighters and one police officer have tested positive for covid-19 antibodies. They do not currently have symptoms, but the antibodies indicate that they had covid-19 at one point. One of the firefighters had mild symptoms. Barber went on to say that more city employees have tested positive for antibodies Tuesday, but did not have details on those cases.

Barber says first responders are being protected my making sure they have proper personal protective equipment. The city also did a deep clean of the fire stations where the firefighters were working.

