Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

3 members of same family die days apart after contracting coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KRON) – The daughter and son of an elderly woman who died last week from the coronavirus have also reportedly passed away from the virus.

According to the New York Times, 73-year-old Grace Fusco, a mother of 11, died in the hospital Wednesday and was unaware of the death of her eldest son and daughter.

Fusco’s daughter, 55-year-old Rita Fusco-Jackson, died Friday in New Jersey.

Fusco’s eldest son, Carmine Fusco, died from the virus at a hospital in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

“This has been devastating for all of us,” Fusco-Jackson’s sister Elizabeth Fusco told NJ.com after the family’s first death.

Doctors suspect the virus originated from a family dinner this month.

Four of Fusco’s other children have also contracted the virus and remain hospitalized, the Times reports.

Nineteen spouses and children of the hospitalized victims — who were in contact with them since March 10 — have been tested for the coronavirus and are in isolation at their home.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories