3 family members who share birthday are celebrating apart this year during pandemic

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Planning for her birthday requires a lot to work, that’s because Candi Johnson shares a birthday with her dad and grandmother. It’s usually a big celebration.

“For me it’ll be like having 2 pieces of a puzzle missing because you know because it’s always been a celebration with us 3, so it’s going to be weird. It’s going to be very strange,” said Johnson.

Their birthdays will look much different tomorrow on January 20th due to COVID-19. Usually they wear matching shirts they have made and spend the day together, but the pandemic has changed this year’s plans.









“We just have a big dinner, exchange gifts, have cake and fill ourselves up,” she added.

Since that can’t happen this year Candi organized a video chat this week to get everyone together virtually in hopes of keeping their tradition alive.

“This year will be so weird because I’m not going to be with them and that’s all I’ve ever known for a birthday celebration is being with them,” Johnson continued.

Through the years their photos show just how important their birthday celebrations are to each other. While they may not be together in person this year, technology is making sure they’re not alone.