3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Keesler AFB

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Keesler Air Force Base is currently monitoring three positive cases of COVID-19 for an active duty Airman, the spouse of a sister service member, and a retiree.

The individuals are in isolation, and the Mississippi Department of Health has been notified. On-base public health officials have begun the contact tracing process to notify those who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.

“What this does remind us is that we need to remain dilligent in our efforts to keep social distancing, washing our hands and if you are sick, please stay home,” said Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing commander.

