3 Alabamians have contracted UK strain of COVID-19, state health officials report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has identified three residents who have tested positive for the new United Kingdom variant of COVID-19.

According to a press release from ADPH, the new and “more highly transmissible” COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, has been found in two residents in Montgomery County and one in Jefferson County. Two of the residents are children and one is an adult.

These are the first reported cases of the strain that was first detected in the UK in late 2020. The UAB Laboratory sequenced the specimen and identified them as the new variant.

The strain has been found in at least 24 other states, totaling 293 cases across the country. At this time, the UK strain has not been linked to worse outcomes that the first strain. The CDC says the current vaccines approved in the US should be effective in treating them.

No other information has been released as of the writing of this report.