259 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,153 total cases with 201 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 259 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5,153 with 201 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 259
- New deaths reported today: 8
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Adams
|101
|7
|14
|Alcorn
|8
|0
|0
|Amite
|24
|1
|2
|Attala
|62
|0
|4
|Benton
|9
|0
|0
|Bolivar
|89
|7
|13
|Calhoun
|43
|2
|19
|Carroll
|15
|1
|0
|Chickasaw
|52
|4
|16
|Choctaw
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|12
|0
|0
|Clarke
|37
|3
|9
|Clay
|28
|2
|0
|Coahoma
|53
|2
|1
|Copiah
|59
|1
|1
|Covington
|40
|0
|0
|Desoto
|252
|4
|2
|Forrest
|164
|6
|15
|Franklin
|17
|0
|0
|George
|10
|1
|0
|Greene
|4
|0
|0
|Grenada
|27
|0
|14
|Hancock
|55
|5
|6
|Harrison
|152
|6
|2
|Hinds
|383
|6
|9
|Holmes
|83
|5
|11
|Humphreys
|14
|3
|1
|Itawamba
|30
|1
|11
|Jackson
|228
|6
|34
|Jasper
|27
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|5
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|13
|1
|0
|Jones
|94
|0
|4
|Kemper
|27
|0
|1
|Lafayette
|81
|3
|10
|Lamar
|79
|2
|0
|Lauderdale
|249
|18
|64
|Lawrence
|25
|0
|0
|Leake
|118
|1
|0
|Lee
|66
|4
|4
|Leflore
|119
|13
|26
|Lincoln
|125
|7
|41
|Lowndes
|36
|1
|2
|Madison
|165
|4
|10
|Marion
|53
|4
|12
|Marshall
|40
|2
|0
|Monroe
|109
|9
|44
|Montgomery
|16
|1
|0
|Neshoba
|102
|2
|1
|Newton
|45
|0
|1
|Noxubee
|29
|0
|0
|Oktibbeha
|45
|3
|6
|Panola
|38
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|142
|11
|28
|Perry
|23
|1
|0
|Pike
|126
|3
|8
|Pontotoc
|18
|2
|1
|Prentiss
|29
|0
|17
|Quitman
|14
|0
|0
|Rankin
|153
|4
|4
|Scott
|177
|0
|7
|Sharkey
|4
|0
|0
|Simpson
|33
|0
|2
|Smith
|53
|3
|17
|Stone
|22
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|51
|2
|0
|Tallahatchie
|9
|1
|0
|Tate
|35
|0
|1
|Tippah
|49
|7
|0
|Tishomingo
|5
|0
|0
|Tunica
|34
|1
|12
|Union
|14
|1
|0
|Walthall
|27
|0
|0
|Warren
|32
|2
|0
|Washington
|71
|3
|4
|Wayne
|17
|0
|0
|Webster
|16
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|65
|6
|4
|Winston
|37
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|17
|0
|0
|Yazoo
|110
|1
|0
|Total
|5,153
|201
|515
Click here for more information from MSDH.
