2020 Azalea Trail Run added to list of events canceled by COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of downtown Mobile’s biggest annual events can be added to the long list of items canceled by COVID-19. This morning would have been the annual Azalea Trail Run.

ATR officials announced the cancellation on March 16th. People who signed up have the option to pick up their shirt and race in their own community, defer their race registration to next year or transfer their ATR registration to the Port City Pacers’ Old Mobile 8K and Fun Run happening on April 18th, provided viral fears don’t cancel that run too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories