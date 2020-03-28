2020 Azalea Trail Run added to list of events canceled by COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of downtown Mobile’s biggest annual events can be added to the long list of items canceled by COVID-19. This morning would have been the annual Azalea Trail Run.

ATR officials announced the cancellation on March 16th. People who signed up have the option to pick up their shirt and race in their own community, defer their race registration to next year or transfer their ATR registration to the Port City Pacers’ Old Mobile 8K and Fun Run happening on April 18th, provided viral fears don’t cancel that run too.