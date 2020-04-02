200,000 have survived COVID-19, 4 times more than have died

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to a map tracking coronavirus from Johns Hopkins University, the number of people who’ve recovered has reached more than 200,000 cases. That’s four times the number of global deaths which is just over 50,000.

In the United States however, the number of people who’ve recovered vs. those who’ve died is a much closer number. As of Thursday afternoon there were about 9,000 recoveries and about 5,600 deaths in the U.S.

