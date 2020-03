NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-year-old boy is among the Northwest Florida patients confirmed to have coronavirus. That’s according to the latest data on the Florida Department of Health’s tracking map.

There are four total cases in Santa Rosa County as of Monday evening. There are 9 in Escambia County and 14 in Okaloosa County.

There have been more than 1,200 cases in the state and 18 deaths.