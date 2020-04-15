2 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Bay Minette veterans home

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two employees at William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bob Horton, with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, confirmed the information with News 5 late Wednesday afternoon.

“One employee is a member of the support staff at the home that did not have contact with residents. The other employee is assigned to the medical staff at the home and residents the person had contact with are closely monitored,” said Horton.

We’re told no residents at the home have tested positive.

The two employees are expected to fully recover.

LATEST HEADLINES: