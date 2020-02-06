2 cruise ships quarantined in Asia amid coronavirus outbreak, stranding more than 5,000

(CNN) — Upwards of 5,000 people are being quarantined on two cruise ships in Asia amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The concern is that passengers and crew on the ships off Hong Kong and Japan were inadvertently exposed to the coronavirus by infected passengers. Health screenings are taking place on both vessels.

The Diamond Princess is anchored off the coast of Japan. The World Dream is docked at a Hong Kong Cruise Terminal.

The coronavirus has infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China and nearly 200 worldwide. It has killed nearly 500 people, all but two in mainland China.

