2 Alabama correctional officers test positive for COVID-19

ALABAMA (WIAT) — Two staff members employed by the Alabama Department of Corrections informed the agency that they tested positive for the coronavirus.

One staff member is employed at Kilby Correctional Facility in Mt. Meigs, Ala. and the other is employed at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, Ala. The two individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers, the ADOC reports.

ADOC’s Office of Health Services is evaluating staff and inmates who may have been in direct contact with the two employees. Upon completion of the evaluation, staff member will need to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for 14 days.

These two positive tests represent the 18th and 19th self-reported cases of COVID-19 among the ADOC’s employees and contracted staff, 14 of which remain active cases. Five staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.

There have been no additional positive coronavirus cases among the inmate population.

