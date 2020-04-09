1st COVID-19 death reported in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting the first COVID-19 death in Monroe County.

The reported death is one of six coronavirus cases in the county.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there were 2,769 COVID-19 cases and 74 reported deaths statewide.

