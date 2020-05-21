18 of 24 Escambia Co. COVID-19 deaths reported at nursing homes

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The latest numbers show the majority of the COVID-19 related deaths in Escambia County have been reported at four different nursing homes.

Below are the facilities where deaths have been reported so far:

  • 5 deaths at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center – all residents
  • 5 deaths at Southern Oaks Care Center – 4 residents, 1 staff member
  • 4 deaths at Brookdale Pensacola – all residents
  • 1 death at Arcadia Health and Rehab Center – resident

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories