18 of 24 Escambia Co. COVID-19 deaths reported at nursing homes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The latest numbers show the majority of the COVID-19 related deaths in Escambia County have been reported at four different nursing homes.

Below are the facilities where deaths have been reported so far:

5 deaths at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center – all residents

5 deaths at Southern Oaks Care Center – 4 residents, 1 staff member

4 deaths at Brookdale Pensacola – all residents

1 death at Arcadia Health and Rehab Center – resident

LATEST STORIES: