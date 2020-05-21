PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The latest numbers show the majority of the COVID-19 related deaths in Escambia County have been reported at four different nursing homes.
Below are the facilities where deaths have been reported so far:
- 5 deaths at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center – all residents
- 5 deaths at Southern Oaks Care Center – 4 residents, 1 staff member
- 4 deaths at Brookdale Pensacola – all residents
- 1 death at Arcadia Health and Rehab Center – resident
LATEST STORIES:
- Wife of retired NWFL naval commander says his COVID-19 recovery is a ‘miracle’
- 7 inmates dead, 69 positive for COVID-19 at Milton prison
- Fewer showers and storms as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend
- 18 of 24 Escambia Co. COVID-19 deaths reported at nursing homes
- Florida, Georgia see largest increases in jobless claims due to coronavirus