177 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 1,915 total cases with 59 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 177 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,915 with 59 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 177
- New deaths reported today: 8
Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTCs with Outbreaks
|Adams
|24
|1
|Alcorn
|6
|Amite
|7
|1
|1
|Attala
|15
|Benton
|5
|Bolivar
|54
|2
|2
|Calhoun
|10
|1
|Carroll
|7
|Chickasaw
|15
|2
|1
|Choctaw
|9
|1
|Claiborne
|3
|Clarke
|10
|Clay
|10
|Coahoma
|30
|1
|Copiah
|17
|Covington
|7
|Desoto
|140
|1
|Forrest
|59
|1
|1
|Franklin
|5
|George
|5
|Greene
|1
|Grenada
|8
|Hancock
|31
|2
|2
|Harrison
|89
|3
|1
|Hinds
|169
|2
|Holmes
|25
|3
|Humphreys
|5
|1
|Itawamba
|5
|Jackson
|108
|5
|1
|Jasper
|4
|Jefferson
|3
|Jones
|14
|1
|Kemper
|10
|Lafayette
|25
|1
|Lamar
|18
|1
|Lauderdale
|78
|3
|3
|Lawrence
|5
|Leake
|15
|Lee
|38
|2
|Leflore
|26
|4
|1
|Lincoln
|21
|1
|1
|Lowndes
|16
|Madison
|82
|2
|1
|Marion
|13
|1
|Marshall
|24
|1
|Monroe
|18
|1
|2
|Montgomery
|12
|1
|Neshoba
|12
|Newton
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|5
|Oktibbeha
|29
|1
|2
|Panola
|19
|1
|Pearl River
|56
|3
|2
|Perry
|14
|1
|Pike
|31
|1
|Pontotoc
|12
|1
|Prentiss
|10
|2
|Quitman
|9
|Rankin
|78
|1
|Scott
|32
|1
|Sharkey
|3
|Simpson
|7
|Smith
|11
|1
|Stone
|3
|Sunflower
|25
|1
|Tallahatchie
|3
|Tate
|18
|Tippah
|36
|3
|Tishomingo
|1
|Tunica
|17
|1
|1
|Union
|6
|1
|Walthall
|14
|Warren
|7
|1
|Washington
|40
|1
|1
|Wayne
|5
|Webster
|12
|1
|Wilkinson
|32
|3
|1
|Winston
|17
|Yalobusha
|11
|Yazoo
|32
|1
|Total
|1,915
|59
|38
Click here for more information from MSDH.
LATEST STORIES:
- Oakleigh offers gift certificates to front expenses amid Covid-19 pandemic
- New Orleans’ Buku fest canceled due to COVID-19
- Mobile police searching for two carjacking suspects
- Gov. Ivey awards $2.9 million for weatherization projects to assist Alabama’s elderly and low-income residents
- 177 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 1,915 total cases with 59 deaths