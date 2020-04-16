17 bodies found in New Jersey nursing home after anonymous tip

(CNN Newsource) — Police say a tip about a corpse in a shed led officers to 17 bodies in a nursing home morgue Monday.
Andover Sub-Acute and Rehab Center Two is one of new jersey’s largest nursing homes.
Officers didn’t find a body in the shed…
…but while they were there, employees asked them for help with bodies in the morgue – which the New York Times reports is only meant to hold four bodies.
The police chief said the facility was overwhelmed and short-staffed.
It’s not clear if the deaths were a result of the coronavirus.
Police didn’t identify the victims.
Authorities transferred 13 bodies to a refrigerated trailer at a hospital.
Four remained on site.
No comment from the nursing home has been provided at this time yet.
