16 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 50 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 16 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The new cases are in Desoto, Forrest, Harrison, Holmes, Jackson, Jones, Pearl River, Smith, Walthall, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo Counties. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 50.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases
New cases reported March 19, 2020
|County
|Cases
|DeSoto
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Harrison
|3
|Holmes
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Jones
|1
|Pearl River
|3
|Smith
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Wilkinson
|1
|Winston
|1
|Yazoo
|1
|Total
|16
All Mississippi cases to date
|County
|Cases
|Bolivar
|2
|Coahoma
|2
|Copiah
|2
|DeSoto
|2
|Forrest
|4
|Hancock
|2
|Harrison
|7
|Hinds
|6
|Holmes
|1
|Jackson
|2
|Jones
|1
|Leflore
|4
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Pearl River
|7
|Perry
|1
|Smith
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Wilkinson
|1
|Winston
|1
|Yazoo
|1
|Total
|50
Click here for more information about the coronavirus.