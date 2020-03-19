16 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 50 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 16 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new cases are in Desoto, Forrest, Harrison, Holmes, Jackson, Jones, Pearl River, Smith, Walthall, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo Counties. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 50.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases

New cases reported March 19, 2020

County Cases DeSoto 1 Forrest 1 Harrison 3 Holmes 1 Jackson 1 Jones 1 Pearl River 3 Smith 1 Walthall 1 Wilkinson 1 Winston 1 Yazoo 1 Total 16

All Mississippi cases to date

County Cases Bolivar 2 Coahoma 2 Copiah 2 DeSoto 2 Forrest 4 Hancock 2 Harrison 7 Hinds 6 Holmes 1 Jackson 2 Jones 1 Leflore 4 Madison 1 Monroe 1 Pearl River 7 Perry 1 Smith 1 Walthall 1 Wilkinson 1 Winston 1 Yazoo 1 Total 50

