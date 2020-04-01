16 Mobile first responders test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Patients at University Hospital could use a dose of Millie, the therapy dog, these days, but Millie and her handler, Morris King, aren't allowed to visit right now. The visitation policy at the hospital is restricted because of coronavirus concerns.

Millie is a four-year-old labrador retriever who lives in Mobile. She earned certificates and is titled as UKC Hunting Retriever Champion, AKC Senior Hunter, Canine Good Citizen, and Complex Therapy Dog. Millie is also the primary character and inspiration of the children's book, Millie and Mo Dream Big, which inspires children to work hard and chase their dreams.