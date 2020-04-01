16 Mobile first responders test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nine Mobile police officers and seven Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, according to Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber.

They are all quarantined.

Testing continues for first responders.

