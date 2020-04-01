16 Mobile first responders test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nine Mobile police officers and seven Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, according to Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber.
They are all quarantined.
Testing continues for first responders.
LATEST STORIES
- Old-school toy makes a comeback
- Nice stretch of weather continues tonight and into Thursday
- Will COVID-19 impact the food supply chain in the US?
- Popular therapy dog, Millie, has to stay home from work due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus staying north of the California-Mexico border