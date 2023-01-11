JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A 14th child has died of COVID-19 in Mississippi since the start of the pandemic, the Miss. State Department of Health (MSDH) announced Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths:

2020

One death in the 1-5 year age range

One death in the 6-10 year age range

2021

One death in an infant under 1 year of age

One death in the 1-5 year age range

Five deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2022

One death in the 1-5 year age range

Three deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2023

One death in an infant under 1 year of age

In all, 13,112 Mississippians have died from COVID-19 since March 2020, including 90 in George County and 60 in Greene County. The latest data from MSDH includes seven deaths between Dec. 15 and Dec. 29, 2023.

In 2022, 2,756 people died of COVID-19 in the state compared to 2,649 with the flu or pneumonia. 9.3% of all Mississippi deaths during the year were caused by COVID-19, according to MSDH data.

The department said it serves as a “stark reminder” of the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and up to date on boosters to protect vulnerable individuals who may not be eligible for vaccination.

“Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those around you who may not be eligible for vaccination or who may be at higher risk for complications due to age or underlying health problems,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “It is important to stay up to date and receive the most recent bivalent booster when eligible in order to provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

MSDH recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone 6 months of age and older, particularly for adults over 65-years-old and anyone with weakened immune systems or underlying health problems. Anyone 6 months of age and older should remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, including the bivalent booster if eligible, the state says.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at no cost from county health departments, and at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state. Appointments can be made online at covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.