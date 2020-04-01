136 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 1,073 total cases with 22 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 136 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,073 with 22 deaths.

New cases reported today: 136

New deaths reported today: 2

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

County Cases Deaths Adams 11 Alcorn 3 Amite 4 1 Attala 11 Benton 4 Bolivar 25 1 Calhoun 3 Carroll 2 Chickasaw 15 Choctaw 7 Claiborne 1 Clarke 5 Clay 5 Coahoma 22 Copiah 9 Covington 3 Desoto 94 1 Forrest 27 Franklin 3 George 4 Grenada 3 Hancock 20 1 Harrison 49 1 Hinds 109 Holmes 16 2 Humphreys 4 1 Itawamba 4 Jackson 52 Jasper 1 Jefferson 1 Jones 6 Kemper 1 Lafayette 15 1 Lamar 6 Lauderdale 39 Lawrence 5 Leake 5 Lee 25 1 Leflore 20 1 Lincoln 13 Lowndes 11 Madison 53 Marion 6 Marshall 15 Monroe 7 Montgomery 8 1 Neshoba 5 Newton 2 Noxubee 3 Oktibbeha 18 Panola 8 1 Pearl River 32 Perry 5 1 Pike 20 Pontotoc 6 Prentiss 4 Quitman 4 Rankin 48 1 Scott 12 Sharkey 2 Simpson 3 Smith 1 Sunflower 12 1 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 11 Tippah 28 2 Tishomingo 1 Tunica 13 1 Union 3 Walthall 7 Warren 2 Washington 22 Webster 7 1 Wilkinson 16 2 Winston 9 Yalobusha 6 Yazoo 9 Total 1,073 22

Click here for more information from MSDH.

LATEST STORIES: