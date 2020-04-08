100 American Airlines flight attendants have coronavirus, union says

(CNN Newsource)—About 100 American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The union says American has agreed to start providing face masks for its frontline team members.

The masks will be distributed this week, and union members will have the option of choosing whether or not to wear them, the union said.

American Airlines has thus far refused to comment on how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The union says only about one in four flight of its flight attendants will be flying in May due to major cuts in their schedules.

