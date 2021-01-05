Confusion surrounding Alabama vaccine distribution plan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There is a lot of confusion surrounding Alabama’s distribution and some feel they are lagging behind surrounding states.

The first Mobile resident we spoke to today gave us a clear answer on where she stands with understanding the Alabama vaccine distribution process.

“I think this whole thing is confusing since Day 1,” said Michelle Melton, and she isn’t alone. A clear timeline on when the next group will be able to be vaccinated doesn’t exist. There is a clear plan, however.

Alabama is currently in Phase 1 and expects to be well into this month. Those 75 and older are apart of the next step, Phase 1b, along with other people considered frontline essential workers like teachers and postal service workers.

“In Georgia and Florida, my age group is already in group one, but in Alabama, we aren’t there so there is mass confusion. I have no idea when the 75-plus group will get the vaccine.”

Others aren’t concerned with the timeline and think it’ll happen when it happens.

“The timeline? No, we shouldn’t be worried it. We will get it when we need it. We will get through this and we shouldn’t be scared about when everybody’s taking a vaccine,” Christopher Langs said.

Once we get into Phase 1b, healthcare officials expect the vaccine sites to widen to include pharmacies and other urgent care offices.





The next phase, phase 1c includes those 65 and older and those with high risk medical conditions. Then the last phase, phase 2 opens the vaccine up to the general public. The CDC has a comprehensive guideline to the phases in a 45 page document you can find here. Along with the new ADPH vaccine dashboard. MCHD says once we move into Phase 1b, the public will be made aware of how to get a vaccine if you fall into that group.

