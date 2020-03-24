Cleaning for coronavirus? Don’t forget your car!

Study says your car is likely disgusting and full of dangerous bacteria and germs

Practicing social distancing? That’s good. Washing your hands often? Outstanding! Driving around in a clean, germ and bacteria free car? Highly unlikely!

According to a recent survey by CarRentals.com, 32 percent of people clean the inside of their vehicles only once a year, while another 12 percent say they never clean the inside of their car!

Here are some of the other disgusting details of the survey:

Roughly 700 different strains of bacteria live in the average vehicle, including Staphylococcus (“Staph”)

The average steering wheel is four times dirtier than a public toilet seat.

20-percent of people eat at least once a week in their filthy car.

Gassing up your grimy vehicle presents another challenge to your health. The average pump handle is 6,428 times dirtier than public elevator buttons, according to the study.

Some good ideas from car care experts with Mr. Transmission and Milex Complete Auto Care :

Carry a packet of disinfecting wipes and frequently clean common touchpoints such as the steering wheel, door handles, and seat belts

Carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer and use it every time you enter the car.

See the full CarRentals.com study here