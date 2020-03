MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The following is a statement from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson:

It is 9 p.m. on March 19 and I am writing to give you an update on the City of Mobile's efforts regarding COVID-19.Tonight we had our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mobile County. This virus is a threat to our community and we all need to do our part to save lives. Working together, we will make it through this difficult time.COVID-19 is at the top of my agenda. My entire team is focused on protecting you and stopping the spread of this virus. The actions we are taking are difficult but necessary to keep you safe.A few of the steps we have taken: