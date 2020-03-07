BREAKING: First case of COVID 19 detected in Hawaii

HAWAII (KHON) — The Hawaii State Department of Health is addressing the public.
Officials confirm the state has detected its first case of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus.
This is a developing story.
