BREAKING: First case of COVID 19 detected in Hawaii

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HAWAII (KHON) — The Hawaii State Department of Health is addressing the public.

Officials confirm the state has detected its first case of the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus.

This is a developing story.

