Auburn issues statement on coronavirus, Spring Break travel

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Auburn university released the following message regarding monitoring coronavirus on campus.
Below is an unedited press release.
Auburn University campus leaders, including health experts, emergency management personnel and others, are closely monitoring the evolving situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and potential effects to campus. To keep the campus community informed, the university is providing updates and answers to common questions about coronavirus and its impacts to campus at https://ocm.auburn.edu/news/coronavirus/. The university encourages students traveling for spring break, particularly those traveling to countries affected by the virus, to take necessary precautions to ensure their health and the health of others.Auburn University
