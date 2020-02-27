Auburn issues statement on coronavirus, Spring Break travel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- As the United States prepares for the potential for outbreak of the new coronavirus strain known as COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Public Health wants the pubic to be informed, but not to panic.

There are seven different coronaviruses that can infect people and make them sick. Many of the strains are more similar to the common cold. It's the new strain that emerged in China, COVID-19, that has health officials concerned. Most of the concern stems from the fact that it's unclear how easily this virus is spreading between people. This is why heath officials across the world are preparing for the potential for widespread outbreak.