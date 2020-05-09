Alabama has record day for new COVID-19 cases as Governor loosens restrictions

Almost 400 people test positive in the last day

Governor Kay Ivey reopened more of the state Friday, as Alabama smashed its record for most new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.

Alabama reported 389 new coronavirus cases Friday, after setting a record Thursday with 356. Before Thursday, the previous high was 339 on April 9. The fourth busiest day was also this week, as 331 people tested positive on Tuesday, May 5.

The record case numbers don’t necessarily mean the COVID-19 situation is the worst it’s been, since testing has ramped-up significantly. Since Sunday May 3, 22,716 tests have been conducted. That’s about 20-percent all of the COVID-19 tests that have been administered since the pandemic began.

As of Friday at 9:00 p.m., Alabama had 9,385 positive cases and 383 deaths.

