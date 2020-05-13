Alabama, Florida, Mississippi among top ten states for largest COVID-19 “at risk” populations

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alabama ranks sixth among states for the biggest concentration of people “at-risk” for coronavirus. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The study looked at 28 key metrics in three overall categories: medical vulnerability, housing vulnerability and financial vulnerability. Wallethub says with 75-percent of patients hospitalized for coronavirus being at least 50 years old, and around 90 percent having pre-existing conditions, states with larger vulnerable populations should be taking greater protective measures.

Alabama ranked 20th for share of population 65 and older, 15th for share of unsheltered homeless, and fifth for share of population Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Mississippi ranked third and Florida seventh.

For the full report, click here