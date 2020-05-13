Alabama, Florida, Mississippi among top ten states for largest COVID-19 “at risk” populations

Alabama ranks sixth among states for the biggest concentration of people “at-risk” for coronavirus. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.
The study looked at 28 key metrics in three overall categories: medical vulnerability, housing vulnerability and financial vulnerability. Wallethub says with 75-percent of patients hospitalized for coronavirus being at least 50 years old, and around 90 percent having pre-existing conditions, states with larger vulnerable populations should be taking greater protective measures.
Alabama ranked 20th for share of population 65 and older, 15th for share of unsheltered homeless, and fifth for share of population Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
Mississippi ranked third and Florida seventh.
