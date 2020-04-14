71-percent of Mobile County COVID-19 hospitalizations are African-American

COVID-19 continues to disproportionately impact African-Americans in Mobile County. The Mobile County Health Department released figures Tuesday on those who have been hospitalized in the county due to coronavirus.

Of the 52 hospitalized so far, 37 (71-percent) are black, 15 (29-percent) are white. According to U.S. Census figures, 59-percent of Mobile County’s population is white, 36-percent black, and 5-percent other.

The MCHD reports 31 of the 52 hospitalized (60-percent) are male, and 21 (40-percent) are female.

As for the age of those 494 testing positive for COVID-19 in Mobile County, 36-percent are ages 25-49, 32-percent are 50-64, and 23-percent are 65 or older.