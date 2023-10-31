MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is the season for creative costumes and trick-or-treating, and local health officials want to make sure everyone is safe this Halloween.
Steven Miller, MD, trauma surgeon from USA Health University Hospital, joined WKRG to share tips to having a safe Halloween.
Dr. Miller answers the following questions in the video above:
- What are some of the most common injuries that you see related to halloween?
- What do you recommend for a safe costume?
- What should parents look for when it comes to trick-or-treat candy?
- What are some tips for people who are having festivities that do not involve trick-or-treating?