MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sports such as baseball, football and volleyball can lead to a discomforted shoulder. This is known as dead arm syndrome.

Price Sessums, orthopaedic sports surgeon from Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic, joined WKRG on The Doctor is In to discuss symptoms and treatments for dead arm syndrome.

Dr. Sessums answers the following questions in the video above: