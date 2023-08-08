MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As students head back to class, they are more at risk of spreading or catching viruses like RSV. RSV, also known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous.
Shane McKinney, MD, FAAP, assistant medical director of the pediatric emergency department at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, joined WKRG to discuss the dangers of RSV.
Dr. McKinney answers the following questions in the video above:
- What is RSV?
- Who are considered at-risk populations for RSV?
- What are some of the early symptoms of RSV? Are these different depending on age?
- Are there ways to prevent the spread of RSV?
- What should you do if your child is at high risk for severe RSV disease?
- Are there any medications on the market to prevent severe infection?
- What can you tell us about the new medication on the market called Beyfortus?