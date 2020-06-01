The COVID-19 Unified Command give tips for preparing for hurricanes during the COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The COVID-19 Unified Command consists of the Mobile County Health Department, the Mobile County Commission and the City of Mobile. They explain that during hurricane season and the Coronavirus Pandemic, you should have “alternate safe locations as your evacuation plan. Please make every effort to stay with family, travel further inland, of shelter in place if it is safe to do so.” Officials will make the decision to open shelters with enough time for people to make plans. Shelters are a high risk for COVID-19, but your immediate safety is important.

The COVID-19 Unified Command encourages a shelter to be your last resort if your alternate safe locations are not safe. To prepare for going to a shelter, be sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings such as your cell phone and weather radio, pack your disaster supply kit including items you would normally include as well as hand sanitizer, bar soap, and two face coverings per person (not for children under the age of 2). Also remember to make a disaster kit and have a plan for your pet.

Once in a shelter, you must be prepared to undergo a health screen. Be sure to practice social distancing, follow CDC guidelines, and keeping everything clean and sanitized.

