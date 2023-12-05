MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As flu cases continue to rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that southern states such as Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida are seeing a higher-than-normal number of flu cases.

Melanie Amberger, MSN, CRNP, from USA Health joined WKRG to discuss the importance of getting a Flu shot.

Amberger answers the following questions in the video above:

  • Who needs the Flu shot the most?
  • Are there any Flu vaccines that are more recommended than others?
  • Is there any truth to getting the flu when getting the flu shot?
  • Do we have an idea of how effective the Flu shot is this year?