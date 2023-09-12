September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sickle Cell Disease affects nearly 100,000 Americans.
Felicia Wilson, MD, pediatric hematologist/oncologist from USA Health, joined WKRG to discuss Sickle Cell treatments and how they have advanced.
Dr. Wilson answers the following questions in the video above:
- How is Sickle Cell detected and typically treated?
- What are some of the advances in treating Sickle Cell Disease?
- Who is eligible to receive the Sickle Cell treatment?