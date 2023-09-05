MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the American Cancer Association, Ovarian Cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths for women.
Jennifer Scalici, MD, Chief of Gynecologic Oncology at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG to discuss Ovarian Cancer.
Dr. Scalici answers the following questions in the video above:
- How common is Ovarian Cancer?
- What do you need to do to get an early diagnosis?
- Is there a particular population that Ovarian Cancer affects?