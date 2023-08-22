The maternal mortality rate is continuing to increase within the United States, and Alabama is ranked number three amongst all 50 states for the highest rate. 

Vicki Curtis, MSN, RNC-OB, Director of Women’s Services at USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital, joined WKRG to discuss maternal mortality.

Curtis answered the following questions below in the video above:

  • Where is Alabama ranked in maternal mortality in the United States?
  • What are the most serious health issues women face during and post pregnancy?
  • What is Children and Women’s Hospital doing to improve things?