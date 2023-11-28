November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the American Cancer Society, about 240,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year.
Brian Persing, MD, from USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute joined WKRG to discuss lung cancer screenings.
Dr. Persing answers the following questions in the video above:
- Who should get screened for lung cancer?
- How do you go about getting screened, and what does it entail?
- Should nonsmokers get screened?
- What are some advancements in screenings that have been happening?