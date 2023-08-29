MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Increasing health care access is important when it comes to improving better health outcomes.
Dr. Ehab Molokhia, family medicine physician with USA Health, joined WKRG to share how USA Health’s new partnership will help increase access to health care.
Dr. Molokhia answers the following questions in the video above:
- How big of a problem is health care access?
- Will there be more inpatient or outpatient admissions?
- Who are the new partnerships, and how are they working together to help people?
- What do current patients need to know?