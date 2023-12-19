MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Menopausal symptoms can cause negative effects, and many women do not know how to seek support in the workplace.
Alana Bell, PH.D., from USA Health joined WKRG to discuss how menopause impacts women in the workplace.
Dr. Bell answers the following questions in the video above:
- What is the medical definition of menopause and when do most women experience it?
- Why did you decide to study Menopause in the workplace?
- How can women take part in your study?
- What do you hope to gain from these findings?