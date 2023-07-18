MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the summer heat continues to rise, heat related illness begins to increase with it.
Dr. Ann Payne-Johnson, MD, physician at USA Health Family Medicine, joined WKRG to share the warning signs and ways to prevent heat related illness.
Dr. Payne-Johnson answers the following questions in the video above:
- What are some of the symptoms of heat related illness?
- Are certain populations, such as the young and elderly, more susceptible to a heat stroke?
- Do you have any advice for sports teams who are practicing in the heat?