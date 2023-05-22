MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Women experience different GI concerns than men due to their hormones and physiology. For example, their GI systems are more crowded to share space with their reproductive organs, and they tend to have recurring issues related to their menstrual cycles.
To help us better understand, Dr. M Caitlin Marshall, a gastroenterologist with USA Health, joined us to talk about:
- What are some common GI issues women experience because of these differences?
- What treatment options are available for these conditions?
- What are some lifestyle changes that could be helpful for these?