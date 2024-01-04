MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the American Cancer Society, more than 13,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

Jennifer Young Pierce, M.D., M.P.H., Director of Cancer Control and Prevention at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG to discuss cervical cancer awareness and GO Teal and White Day.

Dr. Pierce answered the following questions in the video above: