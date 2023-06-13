MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As children grow older, car seat safety becomes less of a priority.

Courtney Thomson, RNC-NIC and parent educator at Children’s & Women’s Hospital, joined WKRG to discuss the importance of car seat safety guidelines.

Thomson answers the following questions in the video above:

How old should children be when they stop using a car seat?

How often should you have a safety seat inspected?

If you have a seat that’s expired, do you really need a new one?

Why should you register a new car seat with the manufacturer?

Need to have your car seat checked? USA Health is holding a free car seat safety event from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, June 23, at Strada Patient Care Center in Mobile. While there is no charge for the inspections, appointments are needed. To schedule a free appointment, sign up here: https://www.usahealthsystem.com/events/car-seat-safety-checks