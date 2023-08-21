MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Finding the time to attend yoga classes can be difficult, if you spend most of your days at an office desk.
Michelle Ryan, a registered yoga teacher who has worked with oncology patients at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joined WKRG to share the benefits of doing yoga at your desk.
Ryan answers the following questions in the video above:
- What is the importance of movement?
- Why should you stretch at your desk?
- What are some stretches you can easily incorporate into your day?