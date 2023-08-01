Emily Hughes, RN, MSN, nurse manager of the pediatric emergency department at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, joined WKRG to share how young athletes and active kids can stay safe and hydrated in the heat.
Hughes answers the following questions in the video above:
- Kids and teens often have sports practice, band practice, or play outside during the hottest part of the day. How can young athletes and active kids stay safe and hydrated in this heat?
- What types of heat-related illnesses or injuries are you seeing in the pediatric emergency department?
- Are children more at risk for dehydration or other heat-related illnesses/injuries? What are the signs?
- If you see a child exhibiting any of the symptoms of dehydration or illness from the heat, what should you do?